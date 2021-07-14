What began as an idea for a belated ribbon cutting for a new nonprofit in The Colony last week turned into a delayed celebration for two new companies as well.
Then it just turned into one big community block party.
And in the end the nonprofit raised a bit more funding and, organizers hope, a little awareness, too.
On July 8 nonprofit Next Steps hosted a party with help from Honest-1 Auto Care and Advance Auto Parts, which recently opened locations in The Colony.
Next Steps began in 2019 by taking over the family crisis efforts from longtime The Colony-based nonprofit Metro Relief. It provides various forms of family crisis services, including rent assistance.
“We never had a formal grand opening or a ribbon cutting because of the pandemic,” said Pamela De Santiago, director of Next Steps. “So we thought with everything opening back up we’d spread the word.”
The two auto companies also missed out on ribbon cuttings, so they, along with The Colony Chamber of Commerce and other businesses, teamed up for a block party that included food, goodie bags and bounce houses. It also included a dunk tank, which was used to raise money.
The goal of the event was to raise $3,500 for Next Steps, but thanks to matching funds from Advance Auto Parts, Honest-1 Auto Care and the Ensweiler family it ended up raising $7,000. De Santiago said that money will go toward operating costs. She said considering how great the need is in The Colony, the money is critical.
She described a recent situation where a woman and her son who have been victims of domestic violence recently sought help from Next Steps. The organization reached out to a local church, and together they put the victims in a hotel and then paid to fly them back to their hometown. They also paid for medication needed for the pain from the abuse.
“Money is the last resort, but sometimes that’s what’s needed,” De Santiago said.
She said the word about Next Steps’ mission is starting to spread in The Colony.
“But there are a lot more out there who don’t know what we do,” De Santiago said. “So we want to fix that. We’re starting to get more calls, and each one we get there’s a story behind it.”
She said the types of calls have changed in the last few months as the COVID-19 numbers have started to decrease. Previously most calls were for financial support. Now they’re for help after a domestic abuse situation and with addiction recovery.
De Santiago said she hopes to have an even bigger block party next year to raise money and funds for Next Steps and to promote new businesses with the Chamber of Commerce at the same time.
“It’s not often that a nonprofit can do something for a for-profit business,” De Santiago said.
In the meantime, Next Steps is hosting two different shoe drives in the coming weeks.
From July 19-31 residents who bring in three pairs of used shoes to Scheels will receive a free Ferris wheel ride at Scheels and Ferris wheel socks, which De Santiago said can’t be purchased.
These shoes will be put through a recycling program, and those that are usable will be repurposed to help people in third world countries in their microbusinesses. The shoes that are not able to be worn again will be ground up, and the material will be used for playgrounds surfaces.
Next Steps is also collecting new shoes to be distributed to children in Lewisville ISD for the new school year.
We are also doing a NEW shoe collection to be distributed to local kids for back to school. Donation locations for both can be found at nextstepstc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.