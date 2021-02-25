Despite the pandemic keeping spectators away from the Volunteers of America Classic last fall, The Colony continues to make a name for itself by hosting the LPGA tournament.
The Colony hosted the Volunteers of America Classic on Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 at The Golf Clubs of The Tribute.
According to Eiger Marketing, the marketing company for the tournament, television viewership increased from the previous year.
Emily Podzielinski, event director at Eiger, said during a recent City Council meeting that an average of 140,786 viewers tuned into the tournament per day, which is an 11.6-percent increase from the 2019 classic. Approximately 2.4 million people consumed LPGA content during that week. The tournament was on The Golf Channel for 14 hours, which is two hours more than the 2019 event.
“You guys in The Colony should be proud of those metrics as well,” Podzielinski said. “That means more people are tuning in. A couple of things can be attributed to that. For one, golf is more popular, especially with the pandemic. It’s a socially distanced sport, so people are tuning into it more. And viewing habits of consumers have certainly changed.”
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kirk Mikulec said the increased air time was a win for marketing the city.
“There were great shots showing The Colony when they were teeing off,” Mikulec said, noting the amount of signage for the city and the golf course. “What a branding success.”
After the meeting, Mariko Lanicek, tourism and visitor bureau manager for the city, said the increased viewership benefited a commercial promoting the city as well.
“We were fortunate enough to air a 30-second television spot during Golf Channel’s coverage allowing us to share what makes The Colony unique and a great place to visit,” Lanicek said. “Without this event’s vast international coverage, it would be difficult to reach the 1.7 million unique viewers who tuned into the 2020 event.”
The 2020 event featured 97 golfers, which was a slightly smaller field because of fewer daylight hours, Podzielinski said.
The event included five former champions, including 2020 champion Angela Stanford.
“There were eight Texans in the field,” Podzielinski said. “It’s always good to have the local gals playing.”
The pandemic forced the event to modify some of its programs. The Pro-Am was changed to an amateur golf outing, and the kick-off event and the Women’s Leadership Summit were conducted virtually.
New in 2020 was the Charity Challenge, which added two hours of air time. LPGA players Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller played Sophia Popov and Mel Reid, and that event raised $75,000 for Volunteers of America, which will give the money to local charities.
This year’s event is set for June 28 to July 4 at the Golf Clubs of The Tribute. It’s expected to bring in 144 of the world’s best golfers who will compete for a $1.5 million purse.
The event will be broadcast live July 1-4 on NBC and the Golf Channel.
Patrick Healy, vice president at Eiger, said the event will continue to make use of various partnerships with charity events, the Women’s Leadership Summit, culinary experiences, programming and mentorship opportunities for juniors and several new programs.
“We think June 28 to July 4 is going to be a fantastic week overall in The Colony,” Healy said.
