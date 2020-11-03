The Colony City Hall
File Photo

There will be three run-off elections for The Colony City Council after none of the candidates received 50 percent or more of the votes needed to win the election outright Tuesday.

In Place 3, incumbent Brian Wade received 47.4 percent of the votes (2,239 votes) to Megan Stoner’s 46.7 percent (2,201). Those two will run against each other Dec. 8 in a run-off election. Robert Michelson finished with 5.7 percent (270 votes).

In Place 4, incumbent David Terre will face Lauren Gunn. Terre received 47.5 percent (2,453) to Gunn’s 37.5 percent (1,934). Chris Song finished with 15 percent (775).

In Place 5, incumbent Perry Schrag finished with 40.9 percent (1,483) to A.B. Martins 31.4 percent (1,138). Rolando Reyes had 27.7 percent (1,004).

