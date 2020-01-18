With The Colony’s business community continuing to grow, the city’s chamber of commerce is taking steps to grow alongside them.
Chamber officials recently updated the City Council on progress the chamber made in 2019 and where it’s headed in 2020.
Membership Director Judy Ensweiler said the chamber aimed to achieve two main goals in 2019. First, it addressed how to provide return on investment to the members and the business community. It also focused on how to connect businesses and community, and how to grow the membership.
Ensweiler said the chamber over the last year has taken on several initiatives to help improve members’ return on investment.
Those included creating a tier investment system so that everyone can participate in the chamber, as well as expanding the board of directors.
“We started with a smaller board and moved to a board of 14,” Ensweiler said. “So we have really gone out into the community and segment and know who are members are and try to get representation from each of those.”
Ensweiler said the chamber even came up with a new tagline – Attend, Activate and Achieve.
“We're a triple-A organization,” Ensweiler said. “If you attend all of the events, if you activate everything your membership allows you to, you will achieve success.”
Ensweiler said the chamber hired Amanda Porter at the beginning of 2019 to help with member businesses with social media efforts.
The chamber created an evening orientation to be held quarterly. Ensweiler said the orientation will help business leaders learn what they can do to better themselves.
“By helping people attend, activate and achieve, we’re growing the membership and we’re retaining the membership,” Ensweiler said.
The chamber also created different categories for its businesses to help highlight them.
Ensweiler said the chamber has also been working with local nonprofit organizations to create a booklet to help connect those nonprofits and people who need their services.
Ensweiler said the chamber strengthened its neighborhood lunch program, and it created a mentorship program for its ambassadors.
Jenn Ondreyka, events and operations director, said the chamber increased efforts to connect the community to the local businesses. She said that included working closely with the convention and visitors bureau on various events, such as the LPGA tournament and the soapbox derby.
The other part was simply showing up to events such as the Fourth of July parade, the American Heroes event and the back to school bash.
“We just want our residents to know that we're here on behalf of businesses but also to be that bridge for them,” Ondreyka said.
Ondreyka said at every chamber breakfast the organization honors first responders.
“We want to make sure that we're not just part of the businesses community but that we're part of the community,” Ondreyka said, adding that the chamber recognizes a teacher and student every month.
Each quarter the chamber meets with Lewisville ISD representatives to discuss ways the chamber can support the district.
Ondreyka said the chamber also continued its charity golf tournament. She said this year the tournament sold out and that it attracted 36 sponsors.
Looking ahead to 2020 Ensweiler said the chamber wants to continue its focus on value and return on investment. She said the chamber plans to expand its events, keep its retention rate high and to grow its partnerships with the city, LISD, the CVB and the Economic Development Corporation.
Also ahead in the coming months will be the annual awards gala, which will take place in February at the Cascades.
Ensweiler said there will be a Taste of The Colony event sometime in the spring.
“We're taking our restaurant group and promoting them,” Ensweiler said.
The chamber is up to 290 members. But Ondreyka said more important than the numbers is the chamber’s strength.
“We want our residents and businesses to know that we are growing strong,” Ondreyka said.
