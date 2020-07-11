 The city of The Colony announced that City Secretary Tina Stewart has been named "Clerk of the Year" for 2020 by the Lone Star Chapter of the Texas Municipal Clerks Association.

Stewart was presented the award at a surprise ceremony during the TMCA Lone Star Chapter’s monthly virtual meeting on July 9.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments