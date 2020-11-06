The Colony City Secretary Tina Stewart was nominated for 2020 Clerk of the Year by the Texas Municipal Clerks Association (TMCA). In addition, Stewart recently earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC).
According to the TCMA Facebook page, each year, Texas municipal clerks nominate one of their peers for the prestigious Texas Municipal Clerk of the Year Award. To be eligible for the award, a nominee must have provided service to other municipal clerks on a local level or state level; must have exhibited leadership abilities; and must be a municipal clerk, a member of TMCA, and hold the Texas Registered Municipal Clerk certification.
Stewart has been nominated for this recognition by the TMCA Lone Star Chapter. In nominating Stewart, Chapter Committee Chair Shelley George said, "Ms. Stewart is a leader that makes a difference in her community, our chapter, and TMCA."
Stewart has been a member of the Lone Star Chapter since 2015 and a member of TMCA since 2013. George noted Stewart has been an active Lone Star Chapter member, having served on many chapter committees, and that she is a strong supporter of the chapter and is serving in a leadership role as the 2019-2020 secretary.
"As a member of TMCA, Ms. Stewart has never been afraid to make a difference through volunteering. She has served as a member of the Municipal Clerk of the Year Committee and the Nominating Committee," George said.
Stewart has also volunteered as a convener for the TMCCP Election Law Seminar.
The Municipal Clerk of the Year Committee scores nominee applications on years of municipal service, years of TMCA membership, TMCCP certification/recertification achievements, TMCA service, local chapter service, special projects service, IIMC service, and participation as instructors or conveners in TMCA, local chapter, and IIMC education sessions.
One day prior to the nomination announcement on social media, the city received word that Stewart had also earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC), which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), Inc. IIMC grants the CMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements; and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, and the mission of this global nonprofit corporation is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership.
"On behalf of the IIMC Board of Directors, I am honored to endorse the conferring of CMC to Tina Stewart, CMC of city of The Colony," wrote Stephanie Carouthers Kelly, IIMC President. "We share your pride in this achievement and we applaud your support of the role Tina plays in your city."
