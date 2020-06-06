The city of The Colony has completed a crosswalk on Paige Road near Yager Drive.
Last year the city decided to construct a crosswalk at that location to provide extra safety for students crossing Paige to get to Griffin Middle School or Morningside Elementary School.
The signal is similar to the one on North Colony Boulevard near Pruitt Drive. Once activated by a pedestrian the light will flash before changing to a steady yellow light and then steady red. As pedestrians cross the street, the signal will flash red.
After the pedestrian has crossed the street and the controller times out the light will turn off.
Councilman Brian Wade had requested the signal at a previous council meeting, saying it would provide safety for children walking to school, as well as those trying to access the recreation center or skate park during the summer.
Ron Hartline, director of engineering, said at the time that approximately 20 to 30 children cross Paige each day during the school year to get to Griffin. He said push button crossing at the signal on North Colony Boulevard and Paige is out of the way, thus causing children to cross at an unprotected area farther south, such as at Slay Drive.
