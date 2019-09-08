The city of The Colony is looking into creating a volunteer program to assist the fire department with non-operational needs.
Chief Scott Thompson said Amanda Porter, the communications coordinator with The Colony Chamber of Commerce, came up with the idea to form a volunteer court to assist the department.
Porter said she discovered the fire department didn’t have a lot of volunteers available when she was working on a joint project with the fire and police departments.
“We sat down with the chiefs to find out what are their needs, what is that area of need and how we can be useful,” Porter said.
Porter said one idea is to set up a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It would help the fire department with fundraising, community outreach to trying to build up a community resource program.
“(It’s) trying to bring them back into the schools for more of a community presence,” Porter said.
She said the nonprofit could also help in establishing programs for local homeowners associations.
She said it could assist with fundraising for the department’s annual banquet.
“I know The Colony Citizens Patrol does a phenomenal job at supporting the police, and we’d really like to have that aid for the fire department,” Porter said.
Another project could include restoration of The General, an old fire truck that goes back to the early days of the city.
And she said the nonprofit could simply show love for the fire department, such as celebrating anniversaries and birthdays.
“Just so they know the community is backing them,” Porter said.
Mayor Joe McCourry said he agreed with the plan, saying he could also see times when the nonprofit provides cooling items to help firefighters on the scene.
“I think this is the start on a really good path to assist our firefighters and the job that they do,” McCourry said.
