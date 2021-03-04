The snow and ice are gone, but the water bills associated with last month’s winter storm are on the way.
And for those who had burst pipes or who let their faucets drip to prevent frozen pipes, those bills will likely be higher than normal.
The city of The Colony is looking into a plan that would write off a certain amount of water usage for residents on their next bill because of extra usage that came from the storm.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Boyer suggested the idea at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, noting that some people’s bill may be higher after they intentionally let water faucets run to avoid having frozen pipes.
City Manager Troy Powell said the city will examine different possibilities, considering what it would cost to write off a certain amount of gallons per residence, such as 500, 1,000 or 2,000 gallons.
The council is expected to vote on that plan at its next meeting, which is scheduled for March 16. But Powell said some bills may be mailed out before that meeting.
“We’re not going to cut anyone off who can’t pay their water bill,” Powell said. “If they got one during that time frame we will work with them, and we will keep those necessary things on until we figure this out from the entire city perspective to make sure everybody is treated fairly as they should be.”
Powell said anyone who receives a bill before the council votes on water credit can call the utilities department.
Powell said some cities have already waived a certain amount of gallons for everyone. He said the city is going to do the math before making that call.
“I think it makes more sense to understand what that money means, who is involved with that, how that affects our bond structures,” Powell said. “We want to be as fair as possible, and the way to do that is to not react too fast.”
Mayor Joe McCourry said it’s important to realize what the financial impact will be.
“I want to make sure we’re conscientious what we’re doing,” McCourry said. “But we have water improvement bonds that are out there that we have to be cognoscente of. There is a balance where we take care of the public and not concern the people who are helping us financially as well.”
In addition to the possible water credit, Molly Owczar, director of customer services, said the city already has other measures in place to help residents.
The city offers leak adjustments to its residents, but Owczar said because of the storm the city is offering that option without residents having to meet a requirement. Usually the city requires plumber receipts, but in this case the city will just look for an increase of water usage.
Residents who had a pipe break may be eligible to have their water bill for that cycle return to their average amount. Residents can submit a request to the utility department at utilityadmin@thecolonytx.gov.
The city announced it will not take the water consumption from the month of February to calculate residents’ sewer charge for April to March. Typically that sewer rate is calculated by using the water consumption of December to March.
The city is also waiving permit fees associated with water line breaks and other storm related expenses.
