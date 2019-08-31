The Colony Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) took home several awards during the annual Texas Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (TACVB) Conference held last week in Denton.
The Colony CVB was presented with the following awards for their marketing efforts from 2018-2019:
- People’s Choice Award: 3rd Place in Local Awareness for budgets under $350,000
- People’s Choice Award: 1st Place in Sports Marketing for budgets under $350,000
- Judge’s Choice: Best in Sports Marketing for all budget categories
The Best in Sports Marketing award is the third Judge’s Choice win for The Colony CVB since 2010. The category included entries from McKinney, Tyler, Round Rock, Abilene, Bryan College Station, and others.
The #VisitTheColony LPGA Scavenger Hunt, which placed in the Local Awareness category, was a physical contest utilizing digital mediums and smart devices to promote the 2018 Volunteers of America Classic while highlighting local attractions.
The Golfer’s Guide received both Sports Marketing awards. The guide is an in-depth resource for golf enthusiasts, offering insight into nationally-ranked courses and convenient travel-planning tools. The Golfer’s Guide can be found at VisitTheColonyTX.com/Golf.
The Idea Fair is held each year in conjunction with the TACVB Annual Conference to allow convention and visitors bureaus throughout the state of Texas to showcase their best ideas, campaigns, projects, and products and share them with others. These ideas are entered into one of 10 different categories. The 350 plus convention delegates vote for their favorite ideas; then a team of judges casts their votes to determine the winning ideas.
