Tuesday night Brian Wade, David Terre and Perry Schrag won secured their seats on the council during a runoff election. Wade has been on the council since 2014, and Terre has been on the council since 2011. Schrag has been on the council since 2002.
Wade defeated Megan Stoner in Place 3 by receiving 83.5 percent of the votes, or 308 votes to Stoner’s 61.
Wade credited his years on the council as the biggest factor in winning the runoff election.
“I believe my experience with campaigning helped push me over the edge,” Wade said. “My constituents have been happy with my record in office which encouraged them to go to the polls a second time. In a run-off, the incumbent generally has the advantage.”
Looking ahead, Wade said he wants to maintain the growth The Colony has experienced the last few years by continuing to bring in new businesses to the city.
“By doing so we will be able to continue to lower taxes and give the citizens more opportunities to shop locally,” Wade said.
Terre secured another term in Place 4 by beating Lauren Gunn with 84.2 percent of the votes (478 votes).
Terre said while the voter turnout was much smaller than the Nov. 3 election, he believes those who hit the polls in the runoff were more informed about the candidates.
“These were informed voters who probably did some candidate research and voted for the candidate they thought was most qualified to represent them on council,” Terre said. “The fact that I received an overwhelming 478 (votes)/84% of the vote total confirmed that they approved of my performance and did not want change. People usually only want change when things are going bad and getting worse. By any measurement you choose to apply The Colony is doing extraordinarily well, and our City Council continues to make good decisions in the best interests of the residents we serve.”
Terre said the biggest issue the council will face is the effects of COVID-19.
“We have to continue making good decisions that help protect our residents while also providing assistance to those in need,” Terre said. “We are therefore being very careful about reopening city facilities like the library, senior center, animal shelter, etc., but instead are using creative technology to provide these services as best we can until safe in-person usage can resume.”
He said the city will continue working with nonprofits to help residents get what they need. Terre said other goals include supporting the first responders and funding streets, sidewalks and alleys.
“We will never raise our city property tax rate but rather continue to lower it annually,” Terre said. “We will bring in new development that provides jobs, tax revenue, and needed services but only if this new development in no way infringes on the quality of like in our neighborhoods.”
In Place 5, Schrag beat A.B. Martin with 82.1 percent (299 votes).
Schrag said in addition to maintaining infrastructure the city is facing a new challenge in keeping residents safe in the “new divided normal in which we seem to be living.”
“Regardless of each side blaming the other, there are antifa groups that destroy property and terrorize people,” Schrag said. “Multiple times they have very clearly stated they will hit suburbs and outlying cities to make their point. Dealing with such lawlessness has not really needed to be top-of-mind with most cities like ours. Unfortunately, it now needs to be. I really do not expect we would ever be the object of an attack, but regardless, we have to be prepared.”
He said that means continuing to support local police.
“My opinion is that de-funding the police is not an option but rather making sure our officers know they are supported and that we have their backs is a first step,” Schrag said.
The runoff election took place because no candidate in any race secured 50 percent of the votes in the Nov. 3 election, which featured three-person races in all three places.
Councilman Joel Marks ran unopposed in Place 6.
