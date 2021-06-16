The Colony Economic Development Corporation was named a finalist for the 2021 Workforce Excellence Award from the Texas Economic Development Council for its workforce initiatives implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Colony EDC placed second in the population category of 40,000 to 100,000 of the 850 economic development member organization.
“The Workforce Excellence Award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives. Award criteria includes innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits,” said Carlton Schwab, president/CEO of the TEDC.
In the spring of 2020, The Colony EDC quickly created and activated a Small Business Support Grant program to help local businesses financially impacted by the State mandated shut-down and following service limitations. The Colony EDC also helped businesses connect with county, state and federal COVID-19 grant opportunities and continues to do so.
“This award recognizes the outstanding work being done in Texas communities in the area of workforce development,” said Keri Samford, executive director of development of The Colony EDC. “We are honored that our team, which includes City administration, elected and appointed officials, and the Economic Development staff, has achieved this distinction for its hard work to assist our business stakeholders during a challenging year.”
“In addition to being able help bridge the gap between the onset of the pandemic to the availability of state and federal assistance, we had the opportunity to develop stronger relationships and lines of communication with our businesses,” Samford said. “It is a positive outcome of the program that we look forward to building upon for the benefit of our businesses, and our community.
For more information, visit TheColonyEDC.org or texasedc.org.
