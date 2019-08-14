The Colony Fire Department
Courtesy of the city of The Colony

The Colony Fire Department responded to a garage fire Monday night at an apartment complex in Austin Ranch at the intersection of Saintsbury Drive and Davidson Street.

Fire Chief Scott Thompson said five residents received minor injuries, but they were treated at the scene.

Thompson said the fire was contained to the garage under the three-story apartment building.

Thompson said while the cause of the fire is still under investigation he said the fire was in an area where there were two motorcycles.

He said fire officials are able to rule out electrical issues but said there are other possibilities.

Thompson said nobody was displaced because of the fire, but he said there was damage to doors in the garage.

