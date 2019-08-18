Local graduate Alex Quian is taking service to the next level. The Colony High School alum and his friend Brady Boyd are involved in a project called 30 Days of Service. The initiative ran from July 1-30, and it gave Quian a whole new view of what it means to serve the community. In addition to planning all 30 projects, they handled all fundraising, marketing, and even secured a top notch Advisory Board headlined by the CEO of Top Golf. In the first two weeks the project helped more than 1,000 residents. Below Quian talks about what he and Boyd did and how valuable this project was.
Where did you grow up and go to school?
I grew up in The Colony and graduated from The Colony High School in 2016. I attend Cornell University and will graduate in December 2019.
How did you become involved with 30 Days of Service?
Brady and I started 30 Days of Service with our mentor, Greg Weatherford. When Brady and I were discussing our plans for the summer, we both wanted to give back to our community. After hearing this, Greg challenged us to do 30 service projects in 30 days so that we could experience first-hand what it is like to serve others.
What all did you and Brady have to do to get this project started?
We had to research and select 30 different service projects, create detailed plans for each, contact local nonprofits and community organizations to work with, reach out to and secure sponsorships and donations from companies.
Tell us a little bit about 30 Days of Service.
30 Days of Service is a college student-led service initiative to complete 30 different service projects in 30 days. We want to inspire youth across the country to serve, which is why we are doing 30 different projects – we want our experiences, lessons, and projects to be examples and blueprints for others in order to encourage service. Some of the ways that we will encourage other young people to serve their communities are publishing a how-to book this fall, releasing a short documentary about our experience, and launching a podcast.
Talk about Brady Boyd's role and how you two met each other.
Greg is the community engagement and special projects director at the SMU Simmons School of Education and Human Development, and last summer, he hosted a leadership program, which is where Brady and I met and got to know each other. Brady and I co-lead the project and jointly plan and execute the project, with help from Greg and our families.
What are some of the projects you guys have done so far?
• On July 1 we launched a Reading Program at the Boys & Girls Club of Plano to encourage kids to read over the summer. We have over 40 students enrolled in the program, and we plan to return to the Boys & Girls Club on July 29 to host a pizza and ice cream party as a reward to the students for reading.
• On July 4 we donated “4th of July” meal bags to homeless in Downtown Dallas with chips, cookies and hot dogs donated by Sonic.
• On July 9 we hosted a breakfast for over 30 seniors at the Frisco Senior Center.
• On July 18 we hosted a life skills class at the Boys & Girls Club of Plano, where we covered topics such as communication, teamwork, listening, and service.
What's been the most challenging project?
Our most challenging project so far has been our “National Give Something Away” Day project on July 15 – for a good reason. We visited our corporate partners and collected donated items to benefit the homeless, first generation college students and Minnie’s Food Pantry. Our partners went above and beyond and donated so much that it was difficult to transport it all.
What has been your favorite?
The life skills class we hosted at the Boys & Girls Club of Plano. The class was a lot of fun to teach, and we had a phenomenal group of students who were eager to learn. It was a touching experience – the students told us that they don’t normally have people who take the time to come and talk to them. They appreciated us being there, and it was really great to see that impact.
What's your major at Cornell?
I study information science.
What are your career plans?
I am not entirely sure of my career plans, but I know that community service will continue to be an important part of whatever I do in my life moving forward.
What hobbies/interests do you have in your spare time?
I love film and photography – especially video editing.
Favorite sports team?
Dallas Cowboys.
Favorite TV show?
My favorite TV show right now is “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.