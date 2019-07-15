The Colony hopes that a new direction in football will increase participation among the city's youth.
The city is partnering with NFL Flag Football to launch its first flag football league, which will begin September.
This comes after several years of teaming up with local youth sports associations for tackle football leagues.
But Parks and Recreation Director David Swain said youth tackle football participation in the city, and across the country, isn't what it used to be and said it was time to make a change.
“The numbers are generally dwindling for tackle football,” Swain said. “All over the place the numbers are getting smaller.”
Swain said flag football may be the answer.
He said there are several programs that offer flag football but said NFL Flag Football was an attractive choice.
“Some of the leagues are more hard core,” Swain said. “We thought the NFL league was a great introduction, and hopefully we'll get a lot of players. As we build the teams and people start to get more serious about it, maybe we'll look at others.”
“It looked like the best one to meet our needs,” Swain said. “With the backing of the NFL the kids get jerseys that look like NFL jerseys. That's really popular for the kids.”
He said leagues aren't supposed to use jerseys with professional team logos on them, even though some do.
“This allows us to use the logos without any concerns,” Swain said.
With NFL Flag Football being the new partner for The Colony that means the league will have first dibs on the city's fields for games and practices.
Swain said other organizations can still use the fields but will need to go through a process to coordinate times.
Swain said the first year of the league will feature five divisions – 6-and-under, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U. Swain said teams will be co-ed.
There will be eight games in a season with the top four teams in each division qualifying for the playoffs.
In the fall league, games will be played on Saturdays, but he said spring leagues will have games on Fridays and Saturdays.
The cost for the flag football league is $80 for a resident of The Colony and $90 for a non-resident.
Registration runs through Aug. 3.
To sign up go to playtcsports.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.