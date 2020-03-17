In response to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 in North Texas, The Colony Mayor Joe McCourry issued a local disaster declaration alongside other steps the city is taking to minimize exposure in the community, including closing some facilities.
Mayor McCourry issued the declaration on Tuesday.
"These steps are not taken lightly but out of an abundance of caution and as a means of necessary ’social distancing,’ which are actions meant to limit large gatherings of people. Additional safety measures may be implemented in the coming days and weeks," he said.
Moving forward, closures will be reassessed at the end of March. Specifically:
Facilities
City Hall is closed to the public as of March 17 but Customer Service staff remain available at the utility-billing drive-through window on the north side of the building during regular business hours. Customers can also access their accounts online.
The Colony Community/Senior Center, The Colony Recreation Center and The Colony Aquatic Park are closed and all programs suspended. For more information, call 972-625-1106. More info on Parks & Recreation closures.
Parks & Trails will remain open as they are considered low-threat areas but pavilion rentals are suspended.
The Colony Public Library is closed as of March 17 and all programs are suspended. However, a wealth of online resources remain available through TCPL’s digital offerings.
The Colony Animal Services facility remains open during regular hours.
The Municipal Court customer-service windows remain open during regular business hours to those would like to make a full payment, payment arrangements, or attempt to resolve their case. Payment options are also available online. However, all court dockets through March 31 will be cancelled. Anyone scheduled on those dockets will receive a notice from the court in regards to a new date that they will need to appear. For information, contact the Court at 972-624-2200.
The Colony Convention & Visitors Bureau facility is closed. However, CVB staff are available by phone or email, and will happily send out printed materials by mail upon request.
Services, Meetings & Events
Special events through the end of April are cancelled, including Movies in the Park (4/3 and 4/24); the Spring Eggstravaganza (4/9); and Up, Up and Away (5/2). The Coach Cox Kids Chase by the Lake is being postponed to a later date.
The Colony Fire Department is cancelling all scheduled public education and public relation events to ensure adequate emergency preparedness and response capability through the end of the month. In addition, all fire department facilities are closed to walk-ins and visitors. If someone arrives to a fire station with a medical emergency, they are instructed to call 9-1-1 or use the public phone in the lobby at each fire station. The lobby areas are isolated from the main living quarters and remain open.
All Board and Commission meetings (with the exception of The Colony City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission, Economic Development Corp. Board and Community Development Corp. Board) will be postponed. Residents are encouraged to watch public meetings online where applicable and submit citizens-input of public interest or regarding agenda items to The Colony City Secretary Tina Stewart at cs@thecolonytx.gov.
Permitting services will continue electronically for general applications, signs and fences. All other permits can be accepted in the utility-billing drive-through on the north side of City Hall or by appointment only if necessary.
Planning services will continue either electronically or by appointment only.
Health Guidance
As we have from the beginning, we encourage our residents to follow public-health best practices regarding the spread of infectious diseases as outlined by Denton County Public Health and the CDC:
Avoid close contact with people who are sick
Stay home when you are sick
Cover your mouth and nose to reduce the spread of germs
Wash hands thoroughly and often
Avoid touching your eyes nose and mouth.
Denton County Public Health is also offering a hotline for residents to call for information about COVID-19. The number is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 940-349-2585.
More information: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/
