The Colony Public Library’s digital collection of eBooks and audiobooks available through OverDrive and the free Libby app is a convenient way to discover and borrow titles anytime from anywhere.
If you’d like to use the digital library but don’t know how or where to begin, OverDrive’s Getting Started with Libby virtual training session on April 30 can help. To register for a free session, go to https://bit.ly/colonytrain or call the library's Information desk at 972-625-1900 ext. 3.
This virtual session starting at 10 a.m. via Zoom will get you up to speed on everything you need to know to get started with Libby, the one-tap reading app, including finding your library and signing in, navigating the app, browsing and searching for titles, borrowing titles and placing holds, managing holds and notifications and much more.
Join online at 10:45 a.m. for the Libby Deep Dive session, where OverDrive experts will show you how to get even more out of the Digital Collection. The session is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.
There will be an open period at 10:35 (following the “getting started segment and before the deep dive) to chat.
To sign up go to bit.ly/colonytrain.
Sessions will be recorded and shared with you for playback and review. If you don't have the Libby app downloaded on your device already, you can download the Libby app on most iOS and Android devices.
Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play store and search for Libby. Your result should be Libby, by OverDrive, and the app is free. You can also use Libby in your browser by going to libbyapp.com.
