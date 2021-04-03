The Colony Library

The Colony Public Library was honored for the services it provides. Pictured from a past year is a previous spring break camp. 

 File photo

The Colony Public Library has received the 2020 Achievement of Library Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Library Director’s Association (TMLDA).

Each year, TMLDA confers awards for outstanding contributions to public libraries.

To successfully receive the Achievement of Library Excellence  Award, applicants must exhibit excellence in providing services to underserved and special populations; in enhancing services; in marketing their programs and services in innovative ways; in promoting culture, topical, and educational programming; in providing literacy support; in providing summer reading clubs; in pursuing collaborative efforts; in supporting workforce development; in providing digital inclusion; and in comprehensively training staff. 

Of the 568 public libraries in Texas, TCPL is one of only 56 who have earned this year’s award. With this honor, The Colony Public Library is now in the top 10% of all public libraries in the state.

“We’re so proud of this accomplishment and take pride in providing our community with outstanding and innovative services to enrich the lives of our residents,” the city stated.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments