The Colony officials are feeling optimistic that several mitigation efforts have gotten the migratory bird problem under control.
For the last several years the city has been plagued by migratory birds such as egrets and herons that flock to the area and nest in neighborhood trees. Residents have complained about the noise they make and the excrement they leave behind.
The birds, which begin entering North Texas in the early spring and stay until around October, have been particularly drawn to the area around Blair Oaks Drive between North Colony and South Colony boulevards, as well as the streets that intersect with John Yates Drive between North Colony and South Colony.
The Colony has combated these birds by providing residents with deterrent kits that include noisemakers, scare eye balloons and other objects that visually scare them off. The city has also encouraged residents in the impacted neighborhoods to trim their trees to remove nesting opportunities.
Pam Nelson, community services director, said obtaining a permit last year from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was one of the biggest tools to fend off the birds. The permit allows the city to harass the birds two months further into the season than normal. Typically it is illegal to harass the migratory birds once they have laid their first egg.
“We have to report back to them, and last year we reported very little activity,” Nelson said. “We had night herons on several streets, but they only had one or two nests.”
Nelson said the cattle egrets are the biggest concern, and she said the city’s efforts were able to prevent those from being a problem last year.
That wasn’t the case in 2019 when there were more than 1,500 nests removed in The Colony. There were 1,256 dead birds and 481 injured birds discovered. Animal services received 1,470 calls about the birds. In all, there were between 15-20 properties impacted.
Nelson said the city has already received its permit for this season.
She said in addition to the permit, cooperation from the residents – using the deterrent kit and trimming the trees – was also big in helping reduce the problem.
“A lot of residents are heavily engaged in it,” Nelson said. “They’re harassing the birds, they’re notifying us when they see them. It’s all been very helpful, and we couldn’t do this without the cooperation of our residents.”
She urges residents in the impacted neighborhoods to continue trimming their trees.
“We won’t give the deterrent kits out unless they’ve trimmed and thinned their trees,” Nelson said. “The scare eye balloon and the shiny objects don’t do any good if the canopy is too thick. The point is for the birds to see these things from above.”
Nelson also encourages residents to continue reporting to the city if they see migratory bird nests so the city can monitor them.
Nelson said so far this year only two nests have been reported, and those are from the less aggressive night herons. She said the cattle egrets usually arrive in April.
However, she said biggest wave of birds may not arrive the same time they usually do. She said the winter storm caused Live Oak trees to lose their leaves, so the birds may not start nesting until those leaves grow back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.