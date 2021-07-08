The city of The Colony is considering allowing telecommunications towers at the BB Owen Sports Facility to improve cell service in the northeast part of the city.
During a work session Tuesday, Director of Engineering Ron Hartline discussed with the City Council what types of tower the city could allow and where it could go.
“The BB Owen Sports Facility is located in an area designated to allow monopole antenna facilities,” Hartline said. “This includes any areas located east of Main Street and north of Overlake Drive.”
Hartline said the city was recently contacted by two telecommunications carriers about installing cell towers and antennae facilities at the park. He said one company, Broadus Services, currently represents T-Mobile. He said a second company, Communications Tower Group, currently represents Verizon.
But he said it’s too early in the process to know exactly which provider each company will ultimately be working with. For now, he said, the companies just want to gauge the city’s interest in installing a tower at the park.
“It appears there are a lot of people have an interest in this area as there’s not much service in this area either,” Hartline said.
He said there were two options the carriers discussed. Option one is to replace the existing light poles at the baseball fields with new poles to both provide lighting and to mount the cellular antennae.
Hartline said option one would allow individual service providers to keep their facility separate from other carriers that may want to locate at the site. He said it would allow for an individual contract between the city and the service provider as no co-location is required. He said this contracting method is used with service providers who provide lease space on city elevated storage tanks.
Hartline said option two is to place separate poles in the northeast corner of the park property to provide a distance from the baseball fields and homes along Squire Drive.
“If a single monopole is utilized at the site it would need to have a height of 100 feet, but we could have up to four carriers on the same pole,” Hartline said.
He said the pole could be shared by various service providers.
“It would allow for one service provider to build the tower and install their facilities,” Hartline said. “And the original contract would keep that separate from other carriers. It would have less impact to the field and athletic facilities since it could be located in less-utilized areas, probably in the back northeast corner of the property in one location.”
Hartline said the city and the provider would sign a contract, and after the tower is built future providers could join in with a co-location agreement.
Hartline said either option should provide a financial benefit to the city, though he said the first option would allow the city to have individual contracts with different providers, similar to what it does now. He said if the city goes with the second option it may have to go out to bid for contracts if multiple providers are vying for the same location.
He said with both options fencing and landscaping would be installed to limit the visibility of the ground equipment.
Mayor Joe McCourry and the majority of the council tended to favor option one.
“I like the light pole, single provider scenario,” McCourry said. “We have light poles around all of those fields, so there are several options where they could go. That way each individual provider we could make our deals with.”
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Boyer said he supports the plan to have a cell tower at the park since there are coverage issues in the area.
“I definitely don’t want to put a tower in one of our parks that’s just going to help the neighboring city,” Boyer said. “I want to make sure that our folks are benefitting from having that there as well.”
Hartline said it will likely take three to four months before construction can begin on the towers.
