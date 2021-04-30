The city of The Colony has some celebrating to do this year.
This summer it will celebrate Independence Day, the fact that the LPGA has made The Colony a fixture on its schedule … and hopefully a relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as the city plans for that celebration it will do so a little differently this year.
City officials plan to have its annual Independence Day celebration over two days. On July 3 the city will have its annual Liberty at the Lake 5K and 10K run/walk, followed by a concert and fireworks show July 4.
The 5K/10K will move from Stewart Creek Park to The Tribute. David Swain, the city’s recreation manager, said it made sense to move the event to The Tribute, which is where the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Classic will take place.
“With such a big event we wanted to have the (5K/10K) around that,” Swain said. “This way we’ll also be able to share resources, like golf carts and tents.”
Swain said anyone who runs in the event will receive a pass to the golf tournament.
The fireworks show and concert will take place at Five Star Complex. The concert begins at 7 p.m. with the fireworks starting around 9:30 p.m.
Swain said while the city is ready to have celebrations again, the uncertainty of COVID-19 caused organizers to balk at cramming everything into one day.
“We’re going to have a lot of what we did in the past, but not at the same level,” Swain said. “We feel like it’s not quite time to have things like the bounce houses because of safety precautions.”
