Narcotics detectives and SWAT officers arrested a man in The Colony on Friday and seized drugs, guns, body armor, cash, fake money and manufacturing equipment while executing a search warrant of his home in the 5400 block of Norris Drive.
Jonathan Delfino Gsell, 35, is being charged with three counts of manufactory/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, possession of forged currency and possession of marijuana.
Sgt. Aaron Woodard said Gsell is also being charged with aggravated assault on a public servant for pointing a gun at an officer during the search.
Woodard said detectives received tips from concerned residents.
“Narcotics detectives received tips about abnormal behavior coming from the house,” Woodard said. “Detectives learned enough to know narcotics were involved, so we were able to get a search warrant for his property. This investigation had been ongoing for quite a few months.”
Police seized 94 grams (approximately 3.3 ounces) of methamphetamine, 1,861 grams of GHB, also known as the “date rape drug,” 30 grams of Xanax and 85 grams of marijuana.
“We’ve had bigger drug busts before, but the amount of some of these drugs is considered a lot,” Woodard said. “Anytime you deal with ounces in meth, that’s a lot. This was more than your typical side street bust.”
Woodard said Gsell also had five hand guns and body armor.
“This guy is a felon and has quite the criminal history,” Woodard said. “Being a felon in possession of these things is clearly a violation of his parole.”
Woodard said during the search police also discovered a large prescription fraud operation had been set up.
Woodard did not say how much money and fake money was seized, saying the Secret Service is investigating that part.
Of the eight charges Gsell is facing, three are first degree felonies, one is a second degree felony, three are third degree felonies and one is a Class A misdemeanor.
