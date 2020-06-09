Denton County numbers 6-9
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. 

The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 50s who was a resident of The Colony. 

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for another community member who has passed away from COVID-19,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue to follow public health recommendations to protect yourself, your loved ones, and fellow community members from COVID-19.”

DCPH is also announcing 35 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,559 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also announcing 68 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. 

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Carrollton on Friday.  The testing center will be held at Creekview High School at 3201 Old Denton Road from 8 a.m. to noon.  Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past seven days. 

All essential employees, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, are also eligible for free testing.  Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. 

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.  For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.  For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

