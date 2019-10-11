Grandscape

The South Colony Boulevard connection will help motorists get to Grandscape easier.

 File photo

The Colony is getting closer to closing a key loop.

Last week the City Council approved a contract amendment for the South Colony Boulevard extension at the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

The project includes a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) bridge to connect Grandscape to South Colony Boulevard.

This is the final piece of the bridge project in that area. The first phase was the interchange, and the second phase was the South Colony ramp.

Ron Hartline, director of engineering for the city, said the ramp into Grandscape will be connected to the existing bridge so drivers can access Grandscape directly or go back across the bridge to South Colony Boulevard from the northbound SH 121 frontage road. 

It will also create an additional lane into Grandscape to assist in handling additional traffic into the development. 

Right now motorists can’t use the bridge if they’re going northbound on SH 121, so they can’t get across to South Colony.

The contract will now go to the NTTA for approval, which Hartline said could come in November.

Hartline said if approved construction could begin in April, with possible completion in early 2021.

Jeremie Maurina, executive business liaison, said the $1.5 million project will be funded through the tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ).

