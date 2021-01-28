Police say the man suspected of killing a teen in The Colony last week did so because voices in his head told him to.
Wednesday, The Colony police arrested 24-year-old Elijha Aaron Norman of Irving and charged him with capital murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Jonathan Houston. Norman was also charged with tampering with evidence.
Houston was reported missing and endangered Jan. 24. Tuesday, The Colony police discovered Houston’s body with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area of Lewisville Lake in the 3800 block of Overlook Court.
According to an arrest affidavit, Norman went to Houston’s apartment in the 2900 block of Hudson Blvd. on Jan. 24 to buy marijuana from Houston.
The affidavit states the plan was to kill Houston once they met up.
According to the affidavit, Norman “was sick and was hearing voices in his head. The voices were telling him that he needed to kill someone. He said he was going to call all the drug dealers he buys marijuana from and go kill the first one that answers him. He said he called the victim and he answered. He said he went to The Colony to kill the victim and take his marijuana.”
Records state police received calls of shots fired around 1:15 p.m. Jan. 24. Houston’s mother told police Houston had been outside on the phone before the shooting but afterward she couldn’t find him.
The affidavit states Houston had been using FaceTime with a friend at the time of the shooting, and the friend told police he saw the inside of a car and heard six gunshots and a struggle before the call was disconnected.
Police found Houston’s discarded cell phone on Standridge Drive and used it to determine that Houston received a text from someone named “Eli” at 1:04 p.m. that day stating he was there and in a black Mitsubishi. Police later confirmed “Eli” was Norman and used video surveillance to determine the Mitsubishi was on Standridge at the time.
The affidavit states police used cell phone records Monday to locate Norman, who was in the DeSoto jail after he was suspected of shooting the father of his girlfriend’s son.
The affidavit states when interviewed by The Colony police Norman initially denied being in The Colony but later admitted to being there to buy marijuana from Houston, who he called “Sway.” He denied doing anything else.
During a search of Norman’s apartment police discovered a shell casing in a kitchen trash can and clothes that matched what Norman told police he was wearing when he met Houston.
A search of Norman’s car revealed five 9mm spent shell casings, one live 9mm round, one fired bullet, bullet fragments, shoes that matched Houston’s, blood on the console and two bullet holes in the passenger door.
A search of Norman’s cell phone showed texts and calls between Houston and Norman had been deleted.
Norman is in jail on $2 million bond for the capital murder charge and $25,000 for the tampering with evidence charge.
