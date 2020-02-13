Ask Shannon Stephens about The Colony Fire Department's latest accomplishment, and he won't say it's the new fire station.
He'll tell you it's the new firehouse.
Stephens, the assistant fire chief for TCFD, stood before a crowd of The Colony residents and city officials Wednesday and told them why he has resisted using the term “fire station” … even as he was integral in the planning and design of the new facility.
“When I think of a fire station, or any kind of station, it's a depot used to send and receive goods and services,” Stephens said. “But I never view what we do as a depot. We do way more than that. We are a part of this community.”
The firehouse, the city's fourth, officially became part of the community Wednesday. It's located on Plano Parkway, just south of the Nebraska Furniture Mart retail and distribution center.
The department celebrated the opening of the $7.4 million, 18,000-square-foot facility with a hose uncoupling and an open house event to allow residents to tour the firehouse and to thank those who played a part in the project.
That included former Fire Chief Mike Nolen.
“This was part of his vision,” said Scott Thompson, the current fire chief. “So he really got this started.”
Thompson also thanked the fire department staff for leading the project and the City Council, the city staff and the residents for their support in the firehouse.
Firehouse No. 4 is largest in the city and will serve an area that is growing quickly. It will be crucial to serve Grandscape, Austin Ranch and other areas on the east side of The Colony, Stephens said. A 12-story residential tower and a Scheels, a large sporting goods store, is coming soon nearby.
“Now that we're in this neighborhood we're excited that this firehouse and the commitment that you've allowed us to build this facility will save lives and protect property,” Thompson said.
Thompson said one challenge was balancing a big facility with the desire to remain a close-knit firehouse.
“We really tried to build a firehouse that was big enough for the future and meet our future needs but still have that feel,” Thompson said. “I think with the architect, the construction and the vision we were able to do that.”
Included in Firehouse No. 4 is a ladder truck, which was brought over from Firehouse No. 3. Thompson said that made room for “Squad 18,” a fire truck/ambulance combination that he said is better suited for handling the tighter streets in that part of the city.
Firehouse No. 4 also includes a rescue truck and an ambulance, which is the city's third.
“That's really going to reduce the reliability we've had with our mutual aid partners in surrounding cities,” Thompson said.
It's also the new home of The General, which is the original fire truck used by the city. Stephens said it had been located at the fleet maintenance building but moved to the new firehouse as plans are underway to restore it.
The firehouse includes five bays, 15 firefighter rooms, a fitness room, living room, private and unisex showers to account for the growing number of female firefighters and a triage room for those who need minor medical help.
At the entrance is a 9/11 memorial park that features a steel beam from the south tower of the World Trade Center. The beam was donated to the city in 2011 following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
And encompassing it all is the name “firehouse.”
“Up until 6 a.m. this morning the term Fire Station 4 may have been appropriate,” Stephens said. “But that is not appropriate now. We are here now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.