The Colony Police Department just made the community safer and the water a little cleaner.
TCPD hosted its biannual medication take back day on Oct. 24 at The Colony High School. Officer Brian Lee said approximately 80 people came to the event, which led to the collection of 537 pounds of unused medication.
“That’s good for us,” Lee said. “Last time we did this it was pretty slow, probably because of COVID-19. But this time we did better.”
The police department partners with Lewisville ISD for the planning of the event. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) pays for advertising the initiative.
TCPD hosts the event every April and October.
“This is very important,” Lee said. “The problem is that when you have prescription drugs kids can get to it in the medicine cabinet. Sometimes they’ll take it to school. The other part of that is if you flush medication down the toilet it gets in the ecosystem.”
In addition to the drug take back events, the police department also has a red drop box in the police station’s lobby area where people can put their unused medication. The lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays year round.
Lee said everything that is collected, pills and bottles, is sent straight to an incinerator to be destroyed.
