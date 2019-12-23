The Colony police say the body of a woman discovered Sunday morning in an alley is that of Viridiana Arevalo, the 23-year-old woman who went missing last week.
Police have charged her brother, 19-year-old Eduardo Arevalo, with her murder.
Around 7:43 a.m. Sunday a resident called police to report an unconscious female lying in the south alley in the 5200 block of Strickland Ave.
Police were able to identify her as Viridiana Arevalo, who was reported missing Dec. 17. Police had searched for her since then.
Police said based on evidence gathered at the scene and during the search detectives were able to focus on Eduardo Arevalo. Video evidence at the scene assisted in the case as well, police said.
“He was a person of interest from day one based on his story not matching up and not being able to collaborate an alibi,” said Sgt. Aaron Woodard of The Colony Police Department. “So he went from a person of interest to a suspect.”
Police said Eduardo Arevalo confessed to strangling Viridiana Arevalo on Dec. 16 because of a family conflict.
“He stated that he felt she was an embarrassment to the family, and that led to an argument,” Woodard said.
According to police Eduardo Arevalo said he killed her in their home in the 5200 block of Runyon Drive and then took her body outside of The Colony where so it wouldn’t be found. But he said early Sunday he went to get the body and bring it back to The Colony.
When Viridiana was reported missing police were told she had made statements about harming herself.
“There was a letter that we were led to believe was written by her,” Woodard said. “But we have learned that that’s not true. Eduardo admitted to writing the letter to give the impression that she had just walked away.”
There are no other suspects at this time, police said.
“Eduardo said he didn’t tell anyone about this and he didn’t get any help,” Woodard said. “So we believe this is something he carried out on his own.”
Police said Eduardo Arevalo is in The Colony Jail and is being charged with capital murder since Viridiana Arevalo was pregnant at the time of her death. Police said more charges could be coming.
This is the first homicide of 2019 in The Colony, Woodard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.