Despite advancing through the ranks, The Colony Police Chief David Coulon hasn’t forgotten his basic police officer skills.
Last week, Coulon played a part in the arrest of a shooting suspect thanks to old-fashioned police work.
On Sept. 6 police received a report of a man being shot in the 5500 block of Rearn Drive.
The man was transported to a local hospital. Sgt. Aaron Woodard of The Colony Police Department said Friday the victim is listed in stable condition.
When officers arrived, a witness said the suspect, who was later identified as 33-year-old Christopher Reynolds, fled the scene in a blue car traveling toward State Highway 121.
Woodard said Coulon was driving in The Colony when he heard the call.
“Rather than going to the scene, Chief Coulon went to where the suspect was said to be going,” Woodard said. “Being an experienced officer, you don’t want to go where the suspect is fleeing from.”
Woodard said officers relayed a description of the vehicle, and Coulon saw a vehicle that matched that description. He received further identifiers and continued to follow the car through Frisco and Plano, where the suspect stopped at a Home Depot.
Woodard said Coulon then waited for backup, and when officers arrived they arrested Reynolds.
Woodard said the incident between Reynolds and the victim, who lived in the same residence, began as a domestic dispute.
“The suspect got upset toward the victim, pulled out a hand gun and shot the victim twice,” Woodard said.
Reynolds has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
