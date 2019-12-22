Around 7:43 a.m. Sunday, The Colony Police Department received a call stating there was an unconscious female lying in the south alley in the 5200 block of Strickland Ave.
"Officers responded to the scene and located the female unresponsive, and she showed no signs that were compatible with life," a press release from TCPD stated.
Paramedics with The Colony Fire Department arrived soon after and confirmed she was deceased.
Officers shut down the area and began working the crime scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and the female's identity is not know, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Chris Vaughn at 972-625-1887.
