Around 1:15 p.m. Sunday Jonathan Houston, 19, disappeared from an apartment community near the intersection of Windhaven Parkway and Plano Parkway, said The Colony Police Department.

“Houston’s disappearance is under suspicious circumstances, and he is believed to be missing and endangered,” police said in a press release.

Houston is described as a Black male, slender build with black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket over a white athletic cut tank top, gray sweatpants and black slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Roy Murray with the Criminal Investigations Unit at 972-625-1887. The reference case number is #2021-1052.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments