Drug bust in The Colony
Courtesy of The Colony Police Department

Early Friday morning The Colony Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team executed a search warrant in the 5400 block of Norris Drive.

Narcotics detectives were leading the investigation and the search warrant resulted in the seizure of 94 grams of methamphetamine, 1,861 grams of GHB, 30 grams of Xanax, 85 grams of marijuana, weapons, body armor, counterfeit currency,and manufacturing equipment.

While executing the search warrant, it was also discovered that a large prescription fraud operation had been set up.

The suspect arrested is currently facing the following charges:

  • Manufactory/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 Meth – First Degree Felony
  • Manufactory/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 GHB – First Degree Felony
  • Manufactory/Delivery Controlled Substance PG3 Xanax – Second Degree Felony
  • Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon – Third Degree Felony
  • Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon - Third Degree Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana 2-4 ounces – Class A Misdemeanor
  • Possession of Forged U.S. Currency – Third Degree Felony

The investigation is ongoing and more information may be available at a later date.

