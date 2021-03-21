The Colony police are reminding residents to be mindful of their surroundings after an attempted “bank jugging” earlier this month.
Officer Brian Lee of The Colony Police Department said bank jugging is when someone watches a customer leave a bank with a bag, envelope or safety box in their hand and then follows that person to another location where they rob them or burglarize their vehicle.
Lee said while the crime doesn’t happen often in The Colony an attempted incident occurred earlier this month. Lee said a customer withdrew money from a bank off SH 121 before going to the Walmart in The Colony. The victim told police he went inside Walmart, and when he returned to the parking lot his back windshield had been broken out and his vehicle had been rummaged.
“Obvious to me he was followed from the bank,” Lee said. “In this case he had taken the money out of the envelope and took it inside, so the perpetrator didn’t get any cash.”
Lee posted information about the incident on the department’s Facebook page, saying he wanted to alert residents since crimes like these often happen in waves.
“Over the past several years, it has happened here,” Lee said, adding that it’s becoming prevalent in the state and in North Texas. “I think the 121 area is susceptible due to the increased traffic and how the area has grown.”
Lee said often times the crime occurs at the location the person goes to after leaving the bank, such as a restaurant, grocery store or even their home.
He said the perpetrator usually parks where there is a clear view of the bank’s front door, commercial drive-through or ATM machine, so he said bank customers should be aware of vehicles where nobody is getting out to go into the bank.
Lee encourages bank customers to conceal bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes upon entering and leaving the bank. He said people should call 911 and drive to a police station if they feel like they’re being followed. He said customers who have a bank bag or envelop should take it with them inside their next destination and not leave it in the vehicle.
