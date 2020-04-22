The Colony Police Department is making sure COVID-19 doesn’t dampen local children’s birthdays.
Earlier this month the department began a birthday parade program where officers drive their patrol cars past the home of a child, making a quick stop to wish them a happy birthday.
Residents must sign up for the program to schedule a visit. Once a date and time are determined, officers will drive down the street, emergency lights flashing, and stop in front of the birthday boy or girl’s house. One officer will then sing happy birthday through the speaker.
The idea, said Sgt. Aaron Woodard, was to make sure children received some sort of recognition even if a birthday party isn’t do-able this year because of social distancing requirements.
“Parents do what they can for their kids,” Woodard said. “But right now they’re stuck at the house and can’t have anyone over if they’re following social distancing. So we came up with the idea of saying ‘happy birthday’ from our squad car.”
After all, officers have a little more time to do that now.
“We’ve had to cancel a lot of community outreach programs because it involves interacting with people,” Woodard said. “Our workload has diminished quite a bit, and we have time on our hands, so we asked ourselves what can we do to still interact with the community?”
The number of vehicles in the parade depends on how busy the department is at that time. Sometimes there are as many as seven or eight officers, sometimes there are just two.
But the number of residents who have expressed interest has been plentiful. Woodard said since April 15 officers have visited approximately 35 homes.
“We started getting emails immediately,” Woodard said. “We got about 25 emails in the first three hours.”
Residents have taken to social media to share their appreciation for the initiative.
“It made my son super happy and the neighbors as well,” resident Ivette Rivera said on the police department’s Facebook page. “In all these crises happiness and staying together is the best we can do.”
Woodard said the program will continue while the stay-at-home orders are in place.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback,” Woodard said. “A lot of kids think it’s cool.”
To schedule a birthday parade, contact Officer Rick De La Cruz at rdelacruz@thecolonytx.gov.
