The Colony National Night Out

The Colony has participated in National Night Out over the years by visiting neighborhood block parties and by hosting an open house event at the police station.

 Courtesy of The Colony Police Department

The Colony enjoys National Night Out so much it participates in it twice.

The official National Night Out is set for Aug. 6, and many Texas cities will celebrate it on Oct. 1.

During the Aug. 6 event The Colony Police Department will open up its station for the public from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will include displays of police, fire and other city vehicles, which Officer Rick De La Cruz said is always a crowd favorite.

“People love seeing our vehicles,” De La Cruz said. “CoServ sends out an electric static trailer where they show static bolts. It’s pretty cool.”

He said CoServ also displays one of its bucket trucks for the open house.

The event will also include games and vendors, and De La Cruz said the department will also showcase its drone.

He said the jail will also be opened up, and children who attend can get their photos and their fingerprints taken.

De La Cruz said In and Out Burgers will attend to provide burgers.

Texas is hosting its National Night Out on Oct. 1. On that night officers and firefighters will visit neighborhood block parties to showcase their vehicles. De La Cruz said they will also talk with residents about neighborhood safety.

De La Cruz said there have been three neighborhoods to sign up for National Night Out block parties, but he said others can still register.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back, according to a release.

