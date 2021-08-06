When The Colony City Council meeting began Wednesday night, the proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year was a quarter-cent less than the current year.
When the meeting ended the proposed rate was even less.
The council voted to set the tax rate at $0.65 per $100 valuation for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is a drop from the current rate of $0.655.
The original proposal Wednesday was a tax rate of $0.6525. Mayor Pro Tem Richard Boyer asked Assistant City Manager Tim Miller if the rate could be a half-cent lower instead of a quarter-cent lower.
Miller said a quarter-cent reduction equates to approximately $150,000 in less revenue for the city, with a half-cent reduction translating to $300,000 in less revenue.
“There would be some projects that we may not be able to do,” Miller said. “But overall we could handle it and still maintain the city’s core goals.”
Mayor Joe McCourry and other council members echoed Boyer’s request to see the rate go lower.
“I think we need to go that full half cent,” McCourry said. “Let’s pull that down to the full 65 cents and even that out.”
Either way, The Colony continues its trend of lowering, or at least keeping steady, the tax rate for decades.
“We typically do a quarter-cent (reduction),” Miller said. “There have been years when we did a half-cent (reduction). There was one year when we remained flat. But over the last 21 years we’ve done a reduction or kept it flat, some years quarter-cent, some years half-cent.”
The rate won’t go into effect until the council approves the tax rate Sept. 7. Even with a decrease in tax rate residents’ taxes could be higher than last year based on increased property value.
Councilman David Terre praised the city for keeping its three main priorities year after year – public safety, road improvements and not increasing the tax rate.
“I don’t think there’s any city in the United States … that has had 20 years of sustained reduction,” Terre said.
The council also voted to have a public hearing on the tax rate, budget and GrandScape public improvement district (PID) assessment Aug. 17.
