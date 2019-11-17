The Colony is moving forward with plans for a park that city officials say is a long time coming.
The city plans to build West Shore Park on three lots in the old Eastvale subdivision that the city purchased about six years ago.
Pam Nelson, community services director, said the park is needed in that part of the city. She said that neighborhood originally began as a lakeside community in the 1950s.
“But there have been a lot of new homes built there,” Nelson said. “We want the people who live there to have the same access to amenities that everyone else has.”
Nelson said the park will satisfy a goal of park proximity.
“The goal is to get every resident to live within a 10-minute walk to a park,” Nelson said. “We had a tiny park on a small, small lot in that area. It had a swing set and a slide, but they were very old and in bad condition. So we tore it down for safety.”
She said the West Shore Park is expected to have a pavilion, playground, interpretative signage, landscaping and parking.
Nelson said a parking lot is important since that neighborhood doesn’t have sidewalks, and residents would have a hard time accessing the park.
“We want people to have the ability to drive there,” Nelson said.
She said there will also be a trail that leads to the lake, and plans call for a paddle launch as well.
“That’s another reason for the parking,” Nelson said. “Residents won’t have to pay an entry fee for the paddle launch like they do at other parks.”
Nelson said the time frame for the park to begin construction is likely the end of 2020 since road work in that area needs to happen first.
But last week The Colony City Council took action to help with the funding. The council approved a resolution allowing the city manager to submit an application to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Local Park Grant Program for the park’s development.
Nelson said the city has set aside $600,000 from its Community Development Corporation (CDC) for the park but that the grant is a 50-50 match, meaning the city would only have to pay for half of it if the grant is awarded. Nelson said the city should learn if it receives the grant in May.
The council also approved a resolution to allow the city manager to enter into a contract with MHS Planning and Design to complete the grant application.
“They’re very experienced in doing these types of grant applications,” Nelson said. “They have a 90 percent success rate of getting the money, so we think our odds are pretty good with going with them.”
Nelson said there is a quick turn-around for the application since it is due Dec. 4.
“If we’re able to get that money at that point in time it would be a great benefit for everyone,” Nelson said.
