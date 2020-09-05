The city of The Colony received news recently that it will receive a $400,000 grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife to help develop a new park.
On Aug. 27 the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved just over $15 million in competitive local park grants to help fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 30 community parks across the state.
The grants, allocated to local government entities, appropriate state and federal funding dedicated for the acquisition and/or development of public recreation areas and facilities in Texas on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, all grant-assisted sites must be dedicated as parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public.
The city of The Colony is the recipient of a $400,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its West Shore Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, kayak launch, pavilion, site furnishings, shade structure, trails, a parking lot, pollinator habitats and an open lawn area for general play.
"We are incredibly excited to finally be moving forward with building a beautiful park in that neighborhood," said Pam Nelson, Community Services Director. "It’s been a long time coming for the residents who live there, and getting outside funding to help build it makes it that much sweeter." Officials anticipate moving forward on the project in the spring of 2021.
For more information about the local park grants program, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/grants/recreation-grants/about-local-parks-grants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.