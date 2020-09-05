Kayak

A kayak launch is one of several amenities proposed for a new park in The Colony.

 File photo

The city of The Colony received news recently that it will receive a $400,000 grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife to help develop a new park.

On Aug. 27 the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved just over $15 million in competitive local park grants to help fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 30 community parks across the state.

The grants, allocated to local government entities, appropriate state and federal funding dedicated for the acquisition and/or development of public recreation areas and facilities in Texas on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, all grant-assisted sites must be dedicated as parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public. 

The city of The Colony is the recipient of a $400,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its West Shore Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, kayak launch, pavilion, site furnishings, shade structure, trails, a parking lot, pollinator habitats and an open lawn area for general play.

"We are incredibly excited to finally be moving forward with building a beautiful park in that neighborhood," said Pam Nelson, Community Services Director. "It’s been a long time coming for the residents who live there, and getting outside funding to help build it makes it that much sweeter." Officials anticipate moving forward on the project in the spring of 2021.

For more information about the local park grants program, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/business/grants/recreation-grants/about-local-parks-grants.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments