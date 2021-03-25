Community service is important to Alex Quian, and he knows it’s important others as well.
Even if they’re not sure where to start.
So Quian and his mentor wrote a book to help.
Quian, who lives in The Colony, and Greg Weatherford, who lives in Frisco, recently completed “Better Together: How 30 Days of Service Changed My Life,” which is designed to provide practical ways on how to make a difference.
The book draws from Quian’s experience in 2019 when Weatherford challenged him to perform 30 service projects in 30 days.
“It was a marathon and a sprint,” Quian said.
Projects included teaching life skills at a youth club, serving dinner to an American Legion post and to teachers and delivering items to the homeless in Downtown Dallas.
The event lasted from July 1 to July 30.
“It was very successful,” Quian said. “As a result of those 30 projects I was able to impact 1,800 people in DFW and 20 nonprofits. It was a great experience, and I was so privileged to help others. But more importantly it helped inspire others to give back.”
The 30-day series of projects led to Quian creating a nonprofit organization called Better Together Foundation.
Quian said he had plans for more projects in 2020, but the pandemic put those face-to-face plans on hold. Instead he shifted to a virtual campaign called Live Thrive Now. Through that initiative Quian was able to collect resources for young people to learn about financial wellness and career readiness. He also hosted a podcast called “Mentor Moments” that resembled sit-down interviews.
“We wanted to have a conversation that a young person would have if they were having coffee with that mentor,” Quian said. “Many people lost internships last year, so we wanted to continue them to continue that if they had the opportunity.”
Now the Quian and Weatherford’s book is the next step in helping young people thrive and to use community service to reach that goal.
“We want to encourage other people to give back to their community,” Quian said. “We hope people will be inspired and take lessons in the challenges I experienced and the problems I solved.”
He said the book includes tips on how to find and finish projects, and it includes questions to help determine how to make improvements in the next project.
“In the book I talk about each project I did and how you can replicate it,” Quian said.
He said that includes how to approach businesses for fundraising.
In addition to the book, Quian is also offering a series of scholarships through Better Together Foundation.
Class of 2021 seniors across DFW are eligible for multiple $2,000 scholarships “since they had such as challenging final school year,” Quian said.
In addition to that some students will also receive a paid internship for the summer of 2022 at one of the nonprofit’s partner companies.
“As part of the program, we will also equip the students with the knowledge to maximize their college experience by providing a brief workshop to help them prepare and ongoing support throughout their college journey,” Quian said.
For more information on the scholarships, the book or the organization go to allbettertogether.org.
