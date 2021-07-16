The Colony resident Hester Moore will participate in the Miss Senior Texas America Pageant on July 24 at the Double Tree Hotel near the Galleria in Dallas.
The pageant is designed to enrich and empower the lives of all seniors while promoting the positive image of aging and inner beauty.
Moore said she got involved because the pandemic left her without much to do, and the pageant had been cancelled last year.
“When I saw they were going to do it again, I said why not?” Moore said. “We can change some of this depression and loneliness. We have to be willing to want to do it.”
For the talent portion, Moore said she would sing "Summertime" – the first song she sang publicly when she was studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.
“It's easy for me for me to recite a poem,” Moore said. “It's easy for me to do something dramatic. It's easy for me to do a motivational speech or something. I want to do the first song that I sang publicly. I want it to be a challenge. If I win, if I don't, I'm giving myself the opportunity to go through the journey. That's what it's all about.”
Moore said this will be the first pageant she has competed in. After working behind the scenes in areas like judging, coaching, acting as MC and entertaining, Moore will, for the first time, be at the forefront of this upcoming pageant as a contestant.
“I'm turning 70,” she said. “That's a challenge. I'm going to meet that challenge. Turning 70, I think it's my time. It is my time. It's been my time all the time, but I wasn’t ready for it.”
Prior to her involvement in pageantry, Moore was a model and an actress. She also authored "16N68: My Story" – an autobiography on her experience marching with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.
“Something I said to the organizer was that I would love to be an ambassador for this pageant because so many women who are turning 50, 60 or 70 need this,” Moore said. “We need to tap into something inside of ourselves that we are not accustomed to. We need to do something other than bingo or playing cards. Let's have a writing group. Let’s talk about current social issues. Let's talk about what it was like being in a pandemic. Let's just enjoy life where we are.”
