There's a new trail coming in The Colony.
The city is encouraging residents to join The Colony Community Development Corporation on Aug. 28 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Cascades/Grandscape Trail.
The ceremony will be held at the north trailhead adjacent to the Courtyard by Marriott, 5917 Stone Creek Drive. The ribbon cutting will take place at 9:15 a.m. Participants are asked to bring their walking shoes.
Contact Parks & Recreation at 972-625-1106 for more information.
Citizen Police Academy
Residents can learn about the inner workings of The Colony Police Department and meet some of the officers and detectives at the next TCPD Citizen Police Academy, which kicks off Sept. 9.
The class is from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays for 10 weeks. For more information go to thecolonytx.gov/300/Citizen-Police-Academy or send email to cro@thecolonytx.gov.
PlayTC!
The 2021 fall issue of the PlayTC! catalog is now available. Residents may pick up a copy at The Colony Recreation Center, The Colony Aquatic Park, or at The Colony Public Library.
Keep an eye on your mailbox as each resident of The Colony will also receive a copy via mail. Many of our programs and events fill quickly, so please be sure to register soon for the activities you are interested in. Registration is available online at PlayTC.com or by calling Parks & Recreation at (972)625-1106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.