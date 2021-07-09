City leaders in The Colony said it’s time to get back to meeting in person.
Tuesday the City Council agreed to resume in-person meetings beginning with the July 20 council meeting. Boards and commissions will follow suit.
This comes after The Colony meetings have spent more than a year conducting meetings via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Attorney Jeff Moore told the council the governor’s office approved a request from the attorney general to lift the Open Meetings Act suspension effective Sept. 1, meaning after Sept. 1 all municipalities’ councils, boards and commissions must adhere to the Open Meetings Act and cannot meet remotely.
Mayor Joe McCourry said since the council will have to return to in-person meetings by its Sept. 7 meeting anyway the council might as well return in July. Councilman David Terre agreed.
“In person interaction meetings is much more effective, just like I feel like I believe learning in the classroom is much more effective than doing it the other way,” Terre said.
In the meantime, McCourry said the city is working on getting the technology in place to have a hybrid meeting – at least four members at the dais as required per the Open Meetings Act with the option of having up to two members participating remotely.
McCourry said for now it’s an either-or situation since the city doesn’t have the technology worked out to get the internet, television and Zoom call in place simultaneously.
“Right now we don’t have the technology in place,” McCourry said. “We’re working to get there in order to make a hybrid system. So moving back to the dais just as it was before, pre-COVID days 2020 if you have to travel we would miss the meetings.”
Other council members supported the hybrid option once it’s ready.
“There’s plenty of us … who travel quite a bit, and I think it would benefit us to do a hybrid,” said Councilman Brian Wade.
McCourry said it will also be important to solidify the hybrid system for when the new city hall opens.
“As we get ready to transition into a new city hall building this helps us look at technology so that we don’t have the same problem, that we put the things in place in the new facilities so we don’t have to address this again.”
Filing period
The filing period for the next City Council election in The Colony begins July 17. Since that’s a Saturday, the bulk of filing activities can begin July 19.
This year’s election will take place Nov. 2. Places up for election are the mayor’s seat, along with Places 1 and 2.
Mayor Joe McCourry has announced he won’t seek re-election, as has Kirk Mikulec (Place 1). Richard Boyer occupies Place 2 but hasn’t announced his plans.
The last day to file is Aug. 16. For election information go to thecolonytx.gov/1215/Election-2021.
Tribute development amendment
The council approved an amendment to Planned Development District 23 by granting a rezoning from PD-23 Tract 1 to PD-23 Tract 1A on 23.9 acres located at the northwest intersection of Lebanon Road and Scotty’s Lake Lane.
The undeveloped land is within The Tribute West portion of The Tribute. The amendment will allow for 166 single-family rental units ranging in size of 1,800 square feet to 2,450 square feet with a combination of three- and four-bedroom plans. Instead of each unit being on a separate lot all of the units will be on a single lot. There will be amenity areas, walking paths, water features, mews units and courtyards.
The 23.9 acres was initially planned for commercial, but with the amendment only 4 acres will be devoted to commercial.
