Work has begun on the reconstruction of John Yates Drive between Nash Drive and Strickland Avenue in The Colony.
City officials said the road will be closed during construction. The project includes new sidewalk and driveway returns within the rights-of-way, new storm drains, water/wastewater mains and street lights.
This project is part of Phase 9 of the city’s reconstruction project, which also includes Marsh Drive between Hendrix Drive and Paige Road, and new asphalt overlays in the Eastvale neighborhood.
Mosquito pool tests positive
During weekly mosquito trapping and testing this past week a mosquito pool tested positive for the West Nile virus in the Strickland drainage channel.
As a result the city will spray for mosquitoes at 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, weather permitting, in the areas south of Nash Drive, east of Main Street, north of South Colony Boulevard and west of the electric power easement.
Residents who live nearby are encouraged to keep people and pets indoors overnight and cover ponds or pet watering bowls.
City officials remind residents to wear insect repellant that contains DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus, dress with long, loose and light-fitting clothes, drain areas of standing water and avoid being outside at dusk and dawn.
For additional information regarding mosquitoes and the city’s mosquito treatment plan, contact Community Services Director Pam Nelson at 972-624-3958 or pnelson@thecolonytx.gov.
Touch a Truck
Residents are encouraged to watch The Colony police and fire departments compete in their annual softball game July 31 at The Colony Five Star Complex.
The game will follow a Touch a Truck event where children can get an up-close look at several of the city’s vehicles. The Touch a Truck event runs from 4-8 p.m.
There is no charge to the end, but donations will be accepted to go toward the police and fire departments’ emergency funds to help first responder families and local charities.
