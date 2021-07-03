The Volunteers of America LPGA tournament, which began Thursday, is set to wrap up Sunday at Old American Golf Club at Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony.
More than 100 of the world’s top golfers are vying for a prize of $1.5 million.
Visit voaclassic.com for more details on how to purchase tournament tickets.
Residents can also participate in the Liberty by the Lake festival today beginning at 6 p.m. at The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks Drive. The event begins with the Freedom Sponsor Expo and the Liberty Food Court at 6 p.m.
A concert performance led by Live 80 begins at 7:30 p.m., and a fireworks display will cap off the night at 9:30 p.m.
Youth sports
The Colony Parks & Recreation Department is accepting registrations for fall youth sports now through Aug. 15, for volleyball (ages 7-12) & flag football (ages 5-12).
For more information, call the Recreation Center at 972-625-1106 or register online at PlayTCSports.com. #PlayTC.
Video contest
The Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encourages the community to enter this year's Please Wear It video contest for a chance at some serious prize money.
The contest is part of a wider campaign designed to provoke adults (primarily men) to wear life jackets. All the details: lifejacketvideocontest.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.