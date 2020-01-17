The Colony City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would significantly limit the ability for pet sale shops from opening up in the city.
The proposed ordinance, which was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, would restrict pet stores from being located anywhere in all zoning areas in the city except for planned development (PD) areas that specifically allow pet stores.
Joe Perez, director of community relations and programming, said while there are approximately 25 areas in the city zoned as PD, none of them include pet stores as a use.
“If someone wanted to they could ask the owner of the planned development to amend the use, and that would go before the City Council,” Perez said.
In November the council discussed options on limiting or prohibiting pet stores. This came after the Petland in Frisco was investigated by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) this past summer.
Between July and August, an HSUS member conducted their own hidden-camera investigation in the store and reported to the city alleged deficiencies in animal health, record keeping and veterinary care. HSUS described animals as too sick to eat or suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhea.
A Petland Inc. spokesperson said the HSUS member was employed in the store for six weeks and states the HSUS claims are “irresponsibly inaccurate and clearly uneducated.”
City Manager Troy Powell said news of the Petland investigation prompted city leaders to look at its own ordinances. While the city doesn't have a pet store that sells animals, it is allowed in certain zoning classes.
Perez said the proposed ordinance is more focused on pet stores, not individual sales.
“This would not preclude individual breeders from doing what they do,” Perez said. “Just the big box stores that traditionally get their animals from large-scale breeding operations.”
Perez said the city staff crafted an ordinance that is highly restrictive based on the council’s initial thoughts in November.
“We took the most restrictive approach, but depending on what the council says we can walk it back,” Perez said.
