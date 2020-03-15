The Colony City Hall
In response to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 in North Texas, the city of The Colony is taking steps to minimize exposure in the community, which includes closing the Recreation Center and Community/Senior Center now through the month of March.

These steps are not taken lightly and come following the issuance of a local Disaster Declaration by Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

Specifically:

The Colony Community/Senior Center will be closed following church services on Sunday, March 15.

The Colony Recreation Center and The Colony Aquatic Park are closed and all programs suspended.

The Colony Public Library will remain open for now, but all programs are suspended.

Lake Parks will remain open as they are considered low-threat areas but pavilion rentals are suspended.

"As we have from the beginning, we encourage our residents to follow public-health best practices regarding the spread of infectious diseases as outlined by Denton County Public Health and the CDC," the city stated on its website.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your mouth and nose to reduce the spread of germs

Wash hands thoroughly and often

Avoid touching your eyes nose and mouth.

More information: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/.

