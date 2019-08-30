Rebeca Villafranca

Rebeca Villafranca qualified for the Junior Team USA following her performance at the USA Karate Nationals & Team Trials.

 Courtesy of Master Juan Galvan’s Karate in The Colony

Rebeca Villafranca, a student at Master Juan Galvan’s Karate in The Colony, recently competed at the 2019 USA Karate Nationals & Team Trials and secured her spot on the Junior Team for the third time.

USA Karate is the official governing body for Olympic Karate in the county.

This is Karate at the highest level, a press release stated. By making the team she qualified and will be competing at 2019 Pan American Championships in Ecuador. She competes in Kumite (fighting) in the 16-17 Female Kumite-59 Kilograms division.

On top of this accomplishments she also competed in Team Kumite and was able to lead her team to secure the gold medal. Villafranca has been training with Master Juan Galvan’s Karate in The Colony since she was 7 years old. She trains four to six days a week. She also has a part time job, runs cross country and is in the top 10 percent of her class at The Colony High School.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments