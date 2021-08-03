The Association of Texas Professional Educators (ATPE) has elected local teacher Karen Hames, M.Ed., as its 2021-22 state president.
Hames is an eighth-grade English language arts and reading teacher at Griffin Middle School in The Colony.
Elected during the recent ATPE Virtual Summit, Hames took office Monday.
With more than 40 years of experience teaching Texas students and more than 20 years as an ATPE member, Hames will serve a one-year term as the chief volunteer officer for ATPE’s nearly 100,000 professional educator members.
Hames will fulfill her term working alongside her fellow newly elected 2021-22 ATPE state officers: ATPE Vice President Stacey Ward, Humble ATPE; Secretary Jayne Serna, Leander ATPE; and State Treasurer Jason Forbis, Midway (12). Her predecessor, Jimmy Lee, Paris ATPE, will serve as immediate Past State President. Together, these working educators form ATPE’s Executive Committee.
“ATPE membership has changed over time, and it is my goal as incoming ATPE State President to determine how best we can serve our members to keep them happy, safe, and involved,” Hames said. “I’m very proud of our state officer group, and I know that whatever we begin this year will carry forward through our shared vision.”
Described by her principal as “an anchor, a leader, a mentor and caretaker to others,” Hames is a dedicated educator who has time and time again shown a commitment to ATPE’s pro-public education values, the release stated. In the course of her career, Hames has won multiple awards for excellence in teaching, including Lewisville ISD’s District Teacher of the Year (secondary) and Campus Teacher of the Year.
As an ATPE member of more than 20 years, Hames has served in multiple state, regional and local leadership positions within the association, including ATPE state vice president, ATPE state secretary and ATPE state treasurer.
“I have worked with Karen Hames in various capacities throughout the years, including most recently when she served as the ATPE state vice president in 2020-21,” said ATPE 2021-22 Past State President Lee. “It was my honor to present her with the president’s gavel. I have no doubt that her term as ATPE State President will be a dynamic and exciting time for ATPE and its members. I look forward to working with her again on the ATPE executive committee.”
Hames has represented ATPE before the public in various ways throughout her membership. She has spoken multiple times at the Texas Capitol in Austin as part of ATPE’s biennial ATPE at the Capitol events or during the Texas legislative session. In 2020, Hames, as then-ATPE State Vice President, represented the association and Texas educators during a segment of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time regarding educators’ return to the classroom. The segment was aired throughout the country.
“The ATPE State President is called to deliver the message of ATPE’s nearly 100,000 members,” said ATPE Executive Director Shannon Holmes. “ATPE State President Karen Hames and her fellow state officers have been selected by ATPE members, all educators like them, to lead our executive committee in fulfilling its goals for the next year and nurturing the next generation of ATPE leaders.”
The 2021-22 ATPE state officers were elected to serve during the 2021 ATPE House of Delegates, which convened virtually July 13-14 to conduct its annual business meeting. You can find more information about ATPE Summit by visiting atpesummit.org.
“I believe in ATPE, in the competence of our staff and in the dedication of our leaders, dedication that is going to expand with new responsibilities this next year,” said Hames. “I believe above all else that we can continue to be the best through hard work and diligence, looking toward the future, making members proud of ATPE.”
