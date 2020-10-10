The city of The Colony is exploring various options to increase safety on a populated street and at a busy intersection.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Councilman Perry Schrag brought up concerns from residents near the Ridgepointe Drive area.
One concern is the use of Creek Hollow Way as a way to bypass Main Street.
Schrag said motorists who drive south on Main often turn west on Ridgepointe to access Creek Hollow, giving them easier access to SH 121.
“The majority of the traffic will turn down Ridgepointe, take Rustic Ridge (Drive) to Creek Hollow and exit out to Standridge (Drive),” Schrag said.
He said while some traffic takes Ridgepointe straight to Standridge, using Creek Hollow has become more widely used because of the lack of stop signs.
He said in the last few months the traffic on Creek Hollow hasn’t been bad because fewer motorists have been on the road because of the pandemic.
“But we have had it in the past when traffic has backed up,” he said, adding that vehicles on Creek Hollow have been piled up as far as the Rustic Ridge intersection.
He said speeding on Creek Hollow is another issue, noting how the road has become known as “Creek Hollow Speedway.”
“The main concern is the speedway as far as the cut-through traffic,” Schrag said.
Schrag said residents in the neighborhood have different ideas on how to solve the issue – a lower speed limit, stop signs and speed bumps.
“Whatever we do I think will definitely help,” Schrag said. “But it’s not going to satisfy everybody.”
City officials said stop signs may be the way to go to address the concerns.
“I think we should look at two or three stop signs on (Creek Hollow),” said City Manager Troy Powell. “It’s a very heavily lived on street. There are a lot of cars who park on the street, and it definitely needs to be slowed down.”
Schrag also said residents are concerned the incoming business park at the northeast intersection of Standridge and Memorial Drive will create more truck traffic in the Ridgepointe area.
But officials said that’s unlikely to happen as truck traffic will tend to find the easier roads to access. Mayor Joe McCourry pointed to traffic habits from trucks leaving the major business areas south of SH 121.
“As big as Cisco is, as big as NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) is, they’re not going through the neighborhoods,” McCourry said.
Main/Ridgepointe
Schrag said there are also concerns about the intersection of Main and Ridgepointe. For one, he said the southbound lanes to the north of Ridgepointe don’t align with the lanes south of Ridgepointe. He said that makes it unsafe for eastbound traffic on Ridgepointe turning right (south) onto Main.
Assistant City Manager Tim Miller said the city could create lane markers, or “rabbit trails,” to help guide motorists driving south on Main to help with that issue.
Schrag said there is also visibility concerns because of a soundwall as drivers turn south onto Main from eastbound Ridgepointe.
“I know we can’t do anything about the soundwall,” Schrag said. “It’s just a very poorly designed intersection, unfortunately.”
Officials said the lane markers should help keep the three left lanes southbound lanes flowing smoothly while the far right lane can be used for motorists to safely turn south.
The city staff will present options to the council at a future meeting.
