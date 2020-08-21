THE COLONY CITY HALL

The Colony City Hall 

 File Photo

For the first time since 2014 there will be three contested races for The Colony City Council.

The filing period ended Monday for the Nov. 3 council election. Places 3, 4, 5 and 6 are up for election.  Only Place 6, which is held by Joel Marks, will be uncontested.

In Place 3, incumbent Brian Wade, who has been on the council since 2014, will face Megan Stoner and Robert Michelson.

In Place 4, incumbent David Terre, who has been on the council sine 2011, will face Christopher Song and Lauren Gunn.

Perry Schrag, incumbent in Place 5 who has been on the council since 2002, will face Arthel Martin and Rolando Reyes.

Residents who have not previously registered to vote, or have moved from another county, will need to register with the Denton County Elections Administration Office. Go to votedenton.com or call 940-349-3200 for more information.

The last day to register to vote for the election is Oct. 5. Early voting runs Oct. 19-30.

Council terms are for three years.

